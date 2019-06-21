Why Are Smiles so Rare in Art History?

The answer is far more simple: These days, smiling for a selfie takes mere seconds. Sitting for a painted portrait, on the other hand, took hours. Posing was strenuous business. We all know what it’s like to hold a smile for too long—the end of the camera roll shows us with our teeth bared in uncomfortable grimaces. “A smile is like a blush,” Jeeves writes—“it is a response, not an expression per se, and so it can neither be easily maintained nor easily recorded.”

Renaissance Antonello da Messina Leonardo da Vinci If a painter did manage to convince his subject to be portrayed mid-smile, the resulting portrait would be immediately perceived as radical—the smile would become the focus of the picture, rarely what a paying subject might wish for. The Italianartistwas one of the few to consistently return to the smile in his work. Messina was trained in the cutting-edge oil painting techniques developed in the Netherlands, which prioritized a direct observation of nature. He introduced the smile into his portrait paintings to indicate the inner lives of his realistically rendered sitters. His Portrait of a Young Man from about 1470 far predatesMona Lisa (ca. 1503–19), long considered the owner of the most enigmatic smile in art.