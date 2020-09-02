Smithsonian Head Lonnie Bunch on Institutional Racism and the Duty of Curators

When responding to the current moment, whether that’s the pandemic or shifts in political leadership, Bunch has always rooted his work in scholarship. His curation has always been informed by history, by scholars, by the multitude of voices that help to place material culture in context. “Scholarship should shape what you do in part because it gives you credibility in places like the Smithsonian,” he said. “You can be stopped if your scholarship isn’t sound.”

Here again is another question of balance. Museums aren’t just for scholars, and an institution like the Smithsonian is very much for the people—in 2019, Smithsonian museums welcomed over 20 million visitors. So while Bunch believes that the work must be rooted in expertise, it can’t solely live there. He has always been committed to involving experts, Bivins said, but “exhibits are not necessarily for academic audiences. So there’s also another side of the coin, which is how you interpret for a lot of people.” And that’s something he’s taken into consideration throughout his career and in his current role. “What a curator is, especially a curator of history, is someone who holds people’s culture in their hands,” he said. “Therefore, you’ve got to treat them with unbelievable respect.”

Bunch is tasked with guiding the continuing narrative of this country through its artifacts, its memories, and its stories, and it’s a role he values greatly. “I’ve dedicated my career to making those who have been invisible and left out of the historical narrative visible,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my life to giving voice to those that have been silent. I am somebody who believes in the power of history.”