Smithsonian Head Lonnie Bunch on Institutional Racism and the Duty of Curators

Navigating politics was another essential part of Bunch’s job at the NMAAHC, and remains so in his new role. “I’ve been criticized for taking positions. And I’ve always answered, whether it’s a question from Congress or others [asking], ‘Do you have a political agenda?’ Absolutely. To make the country better. To make the country fair. And if that’s wrong, the country’s wrong,” he said. “My work has really been about social justice and has been about trying to help people find understanding and the truth.”

He is also very aware of just how much his own appointment to his current role is part of a larger Black history. As the first Black secretary in the Smithsonian’s 174-year history, he understands that his being in the room matters. “I want to recognize that, symbolically, as secretary of the Smithsonian, I send a message about leadership— about who has the right to lead, and how you’re a much stronger institution when you embrace that diversity.”Joy Bivins, associate director of collections and research services at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and Bunch’s former colleague at the Chicago History Museum, concurred. “[The Smithsonian] is where our national narrative is expressed,” she said. And for her, Bunch’s appointment goes a long way in working to right some of the persistent inequities in the industry. “There is someone of color [in this position], someone who is descended from people who weren’t always welcome, who were not always deemed important enough to even be reflected in the stories that were told in some of these institutions.” But, Bivins stressed, it also reflects Bunch’s own history of success. “It signifies the work that he’s done, and the ways in which he’s been able to accomplish what people didn’t think was accomplishable.”

And while it is valuable to have visible representation, it is far from the only thing that makes an institution work.