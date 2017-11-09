Does Smoking Pot Make You More Creative?

“Was there ever any fear that, by giving up the drugs, you lose a bit of the genius?” a young Jon Stewart asked his creative hero George Carlin in a 1997 interview.

Carlin, who remembers his 1960s self as a rebel-comedian eager to experiment with cannabis and mescaline, replied: “Where the drugs are concerned, and alcohol, they do seem to open a window for you. They do seem to broaden the vistas—at first.”

Like many creatives both before and after him, including Charles Baudelaire, Amedeo Modigliani, Louis Armstrong, and even Steve Jobs, Carlin used pot recreationally. He joked that he always had a joint nearby and considered marijuana a “value-changing drug” that could open up “doors of perception.” But he also cautioned his fans and fellow artists against relying too heavily on it: “I do find, that with judicious use, there’s some value in it. But most of the things we use don’t let you leave them alone.”

A lot has changed when it comes to the legality, culture, and business of cannabis since the late 1990s. In 1996, a year before Carlin and Stewart’s chat, California became the first U.S. state to legalize medicinal use of the plant. Now in the U.S., recreational use of cannabis is legal in eight states, plus Washington, D.C., and medicinal use is allowed in an additional 22.

In step, an industry has begun to blossom around legalized weed. With it, new jobs with delightfully weird titles have emerged, from budtender—the person behind the counter at a weed dispensary—to ganjapreneur—someone looking for new ways to monetize the drug and expand the commercial weed landscape.

It’s also become a go-to remedy for countless ailments: from pain management to creative block. Which, when considering weed’s effect on creativity, prompts the question: What exactly is the relationship between cannabis and creativity? And does cannabis enhance creative thought?