Snow Storm Couldn’t Stop Armory Show Crowds, but Early Sales Were Scattered

Despite a vigorous snowfall that beat steadily down upon New York City all day, collectors made the journey to a remote strip of highway on Manhattan’s West Side to attend Wednesday morning’s VIP preview of The Armory Show, the first stateside test of the art market in the new year. While some out-of-towners may have been stuck at home due to cancelled flights, there was still a crush of VIP cardholders squeezed into the entrance, waiting to get through the gates as soon as the clock struck noon.

Sales were leisurely at the outset, but enough work changed hands to suggest the market is stable, despite the volatility of the weather and the equity markets so far this year.

“The weather isn’t on our team, but we’re doing pretty good here,” said Johann König, whose König Galerie had sold Katharina Grosse’s vividly colored painting o.T. (2017) for €140,000 ($173,000), and a gigantic Erwin Wurm bronze—a giant red suitcase walking on human legs—also for €140,000.

For König, a longtime devotee to The Armory Show, the fair represents a way to stay tethered to New York without splurging on a brick-and-mortar space here. König Galerie is based in Berlin, and last October debuted a space in London, but has no plans to open in New York.