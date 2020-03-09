What Sold during Armory Week

“We actually had slightly more people come to our preview this year than last year,” said Elizabeth Dee, Independent’s founder and CEO. “We’ve had a few cancelations from a handful of collectors, but there are also several collectors who were originally going to miss the fair because of travel plans who’ve had to cancel those plans and were able to come to the fair after all.”

With 68 galleries taking up four floors of the Spring Studios complex in Tribeca, the fair offered a more focused, boutique presentation than The Armory Show’s sprawling piers. Independent featured more than its fair share of paintings, both figurative and abstract, but also a strong strain of ceramics and works grappling with issues of identity.

“When you’re a fair, the temptation is ever-present to go big. But as you get bigger, you sacrifice a lot,” Dee said. “As a retired gallerist, I understand what galleries and artists need from fairs.”