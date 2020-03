What Sold during Armory Week

The slate of early March art fairs known as Armory Week wrapped up in New York on Sunday, with the art market defiantly doing business during a global health crisis. This year marks the end of Armory Week in its current iteration. On Thursday, The Armory Show revealed it will take place in September beginning next year. The fair will also switch venues—from the Hudson River piers to the Javits Center.

That announcement briefly distracted from the week’s predominant concern: how the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that is transforming daily life for billions across the globe will impact the art world.

“We had a few cancellations, but not an overwhelming number,” said Jane Cohan, the co-founder of New York’s James Cohan Gallery. The gallery is one of 178 showing at the fair this year, down from the 190-plus galleries that exhibited in 2019. “It might speak to the art world’s independent, defiant spirit,” Cohan continued. “If you tell us to stay home, we’re going to make a point of going out and getting together.”