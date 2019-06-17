What Sold at Art Basel in Basel

Data compiled by Artsy showed that among the galleries reporting sales, Hauser & Wirth dominated, with sales during the fair totalling more than $49.2 million. The only gallery that came close, Zwirner, totaled $46.6 million. At a distant third and fourth were Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac and Lévy Gorvy, with sales totals of $14.8 million and $14.1 million, respectively. Artsy’s sales data is based on galleries that reported sales—47 of the fair’s 290 exhibitors. Many galleries, such as Gagosian, don’t report sales, and those that do may not report all of their sales. (A note at the end of this article provides further explanation for our methodology.)

Hauser & Wirth had a gangbusters time right out the gate. The gallery reported selling more than 30 works in the fair’s first day alone, both from its booth and from the two-volume catalogue it sent to collectors ahead of the fair (which included works not on view in its booth). The gallery’s total tally of sales at the fair got a major boost from two unspecified works reportedly sold for “over $10 million” each.