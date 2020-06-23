What Sold at Art Basel in Basel Online

Gagosian, like David Zwirner, has seen success with its two-pronged approach to the fair, selling six works through Art Basel’s platform and another five through its own online viewing room during the first day of the VIP preview.

“We meet Art Basel head on with high caliber works from our amazing artists every year, and we continued our efforts this year with our own online infrastructure,” said Andy Avini, a senior director at Gagosian. Alison McDonald, the gallery’s director of publications, added, “When collectors are offered works that they desire, we’ve found that they are just as willing to buy online as they would be in person.”