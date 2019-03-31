What Sold at Art Basel in Hong Kong

The performance contributed to the idea that, increasingly, the fair’s importance has become second only to the 49-year-old Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland, despite launching as a regional expo just 11 years ago, and then rebranding as an Art Basel fair in 2013. The key, says Art Basel’s Asia director Adeline Ooi, is the fact that the buying habits of collectors in China, a country that minted 44 new billionaires in 2018—in the midst of a region with many, many more—are still evolving, and Hong Kong is still building up the cultural infrastructure that could continue to enhance its art-market dominance.

“Our show is so young, we’re still a baby compared to everything else that’s around in the world,” Ooi said in an interview in the collector’s lounge, nestled atop the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. “The collectors are so young here and new here, there are no set rules. There is no longer a set formula or set progression of how one goes about collecting. This is the fun bit about being in Asia—the possibilities and the potential.”

Liu Ye The shifting tastes could be seen in the vast chasm between the types of works that were selling at the highest levels. The top-selling artists at the Zwirner booth included Neel, a female figurative painter who died in 1984, and Tuymans, a 61-year-old Belgian figurative painter, but also the newest addition to the Zwirner roster,. The Chinese artist’s works have topped $5 million at auction in China, but his paintings haven’t been offered at the New York auction houses of Christie’s, Phillips, or Sotheby’s in nearly a decade. At Art Basel in Hong Kong, the small Book Painting No. 6 (2014–15) sold in the opening hours for $350,000.

“The change in the perception in the market of African-American artists is very dominant, right?” Hauser & Wirth partner Marc Payot said in the booth. “That’s what we talk about—diversity not just in art, but in everything. We need to go further and really establish these artists in the world as important artists and work on their markets. The Lorna Simpson piece went to an Asian museum, which will follow with a show. You can’t get any better. That’s exactly what we want.”