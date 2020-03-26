What Sold at Art Basel in Hong Kong’s Online Viewing Rooms

“Generally, the galleries that did quite well were the ones that did a good job of promoting their online viewing room presentations, whether that was through email blasts, Instagram stories, or other channels,” Spiegler said. “Some galleries even organized Zoom walkthroughs of their booths for collectors; I joined one of them, which a group of galleries had organized together, and there were 350 other people watching.”
For many exhibitors, the level of engagement in the online fair also reflected a more fundamental desire for art at a time when every major gallery and museum has had to close, and biennials and auctions have been postponed.
“Given the current situation, we feel that the initiative created real impetus and it proved to be a great way for the art community to stay connected,” said Brussels-based dealer Xavier Hufkens
. “Our exchanges were less volatile and allowed for more in-depth discussions. We sold to regular collectors worldwide, as well as a few new Asian names, which was a nice surprise.”