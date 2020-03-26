What Sold at Art Basel in Hong Kong’s Online Viewing Rooms

As billions reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world’s most powerful economies go on standby, the art world is grappling with two challenges to its entire industry.

First, how does an industry largely premised on bringing people together around unique objects adapt when most public gatherings are forbidden? And, second, will any industry changes (which often come slow in the change-averse art market) matter if the global economy has gone into shock in the meantime?