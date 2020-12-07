What Sold at Art Basel in Miami Beach’s Online Edition

Casa Triângulo’s director, Rodrigo Editore, noted that while the gallery made a good number of sales, it was harder to make the kinds of connections that come more easily at an in-person fair. “The main difference is that in a physical fair you connect with more people, which may, in the future, bring good results. The online experience is a bit more silent, both as a fair viewer or as a gallerist,” he said. “As a viewer, I truly enjoy being able to see so many artworks and information in a silent mode, making selections, researching artists I like, and I think most people do the same.”

Miami Beach gallery Central Fine, whose booth featured a selection of portraits and self-portraits including dazzling works by Vodou flag artist Myrlande Constant, didn’t experience much of this silence. “It’s a different experience, as we’ve had clients writing from Asia, Los Angeles, Europe, at various times during the night, so the virtual booth never closes,” said gallerist Dolores de Zarazaga-Berenguer. “This new model will grow, and as technology advances, and everyone is more adept at navigating it, it will run parallel to physical art fairs.”