What’s Sold at Art Cologne

With each passing day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel increasingly seems to be the last steady hand at the global bargaining table. And so too with the country’s art market, an island of stability amidst global jitters. Brexit has sent ripples through the market in the U.K., President Trump has caused a few jolts through U.S. auctions and fairs; capital controls in China raised concern—though largely unwarranted—in Hong Kong in March, and the French election gave pause to some collectors in Brussels last week. But in the Rhineland for the 51st edition of Art Cologne this week, it was business as usual, with sales flowing as steadily as Kölsch from the tap—and little froth in sight.

Going into the fair, there was reason to think this might not be the case. The recently passed Kulturgesetz (a cultural heritage protection law, which requires government approval for artworks to leave the European Union if they are valued above a certain amount) was anticipated to cause administrative headaches for dealers and potentially weigh on the market.

“The art market in this country is an independent one in spite of the restrictions that have been imposed on it in recent years,” said Kristian Jarmuschek, president of the German Association of Galleries and Fine Art Dealers (BVDG), at the outset of the fair, referring to the law. For export outside of the E.U., government approval is required for works valued above €150,000 and more than 50 years of age. Works valued above €300,000 and are over 75 years old require government approval to leave Germany. Dealers were also concerned about potential drag from the hike in the country’s VAT on artwork sales to 19% in 2014 from 7% previously.

The BVDG published a 400-page white paper on the potential effects of the Kulturgesetz ahead of Art Cologne. But, according to dealers at the fair, while the law increases administrative costs, it had no noticeable impact on their sales.