What’s Sold at FIAC

As FIAC opened on Wednesday in Paris, gorgeous people of at least a half dozen nationalities sat outside the Grand Palais in a pedestrianized walkway, eating panini and hot dogs from food trucks, drinking tiny cappuccinos, and enjoying the sunshine and 75-degree October weather.

Inside the fair’s 44th edition, sunlight streamed in through the glass roof of the 1900 Belle Époque building, illuminating the artworks on view; open doors brought a warm breeze into the vast hall, creating continuity with the beautiful day outside and an art fair experience unlike any other.

The picture-perfect setting illustrated the simple reason many of the 193 dealers from 30 countries exhibiting here through Sunday cited for coming. Where else do you feel like you’re “on a holiday and not at an art fair,” said Andreas Gegner of Sprüth Magers. “It’s like you are at the seaside,” he joked of the weather.

A special kind of holiday, to be sure, where one could also sell a painting by Sterling Ruby for $125,000 to a collector in Switzerland, an untitled drawing from 2017 by George Condo for $300,000 to a foundation in Argentina, and a painting by Andro Wekua for €90,000 to a continental European collector. Gegner said he sees more American collectors at FIAC every year.

“Americans love Paris, I think they fall for the whole romantic myth of Paris, and they love to spend time here,” he said. (Pretty much everyone else falls for that myth—Paris is the third most-visited city in the world after Bangkok and London, according to data from credit card company Mastercard.)

Collectors’ moods were buoyed by President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge, shortly after his election in June, to lift the state of emergency imposed after terrorist attacks in 2015, said Laurence Dreyfus, a Paris-based art advisor and curator.

“We are totally in a new paradigm,” said Dreyfus, referring to the psychology of collectors and the French public more broadly, as the nation emerges from the cloud of terrorist threats. She credited the Interior Ministry for its work in making the country feel more safe. Legislation is also currently moving through France’s parliament that would give law enforcement expanded powers, while allowing for the state of emergency’s official repeal.

Dreyfus and others also described a paradigm shift amongst French collectors, with a new generation of patrons under 50 taking on more responsibility in the French market to support young galleries and contemporary art in general. She cited names such as real estate developer Laurent Dumas and Guillaume Houzé, a great-grandson of the co-founder of French department stores Galeries Lafayette, who are taking their place alongside the two luxury magnates Bernard Arnault of LVMH and Francois Pinault of Kering Group, which includes Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. The younger collectors, some of whom come from collecting families, others of whom are starting to dabble after finding success in other fields, feel a strong responsibility towards young artists and galleries, the adviser said.