What Sold at FIAC

After months of anticipation, Paris’s Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain (FIAC) delivered on the supercharged expectations of dealers and collectors alike. The fair’s 46th edition drew huge crowds to the Grand Palais and, according to many participating gallerists, a bigger contingent of committed collectors than in years past.

“There was a tipping point among collectors who told themselves they were coming to Paris for FIAC,” said Nathalie Obadia, a dealer with galleries in Paris and Brussels who has participated in FIAC every year for more than a decade. “It’s the first time I’ve felt that ‘FIAC week’ was considered to be at the same level as [equivalent fair weeks in] London or Basel.”