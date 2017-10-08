What Sold at Frieze London and Frieze Masters

If London’s 15th Frieze Week is any indication, the top of the art market appears to be humming along, while dealers in other sectors feel stuck in some sort of limbo, much like the country that hosted them this week.

The uncertainty that characterized the period between Brexit and the U.S. election was less explicit in London this week, but nonetheless present. Frieze’s opening day, Wednesday, coincided with a widely panned speech by Prime Minister Theresa May at the Conservative Party conference, leading some Tory colleagues to clamor for new leadership. What will Brexit look like? When will the financial markets give out? What will U.S. President Donald Trump tweet next? Is nuclear war a near-term possibility? What should I hang on the walls of my Mayfair townhouse?

Dealers, who between the contemporary Frieze London and the more historically focused Frieze Masters numbered some 290, sought to make answering that last question easier for collectors than usual, bringing a wide range of works at many price points, heavy on works on paper and photography.

That was evident at Lévy Gorvy’s booth at Frieze Masters, which featured mostly items under $1 million, an Alexander Calder sculpture for $1.9 million being one exception. The booth was heavy on works on paper, and smaller gems that gallery co-founder Dominique Lévy said were meant to show that “bigger isn’t always better, and paper doesn’t always mean a study.” Her partner Brett Gorvy also noted that the (relatively) modest price points were intended to spur decisionmaking during a week that’s oversaturated with art.

“This is the kind of fair that has quite deep buying, but you have to remember that people have to make decisions on the spot,” said Gorvy. “Yes, you can hem and haw in front of a $1 million [Philip] Guston, but what people are generally doing here is they’re focusing and spending quite quickly.”

Lévy Gorvy had five confirmed sales after the first day, including a sculpture by Calder, a significant work on paper by Frank Stella, and Devotion no. 1 (1955), a rare early work on paper by Agnes Martin. By the end of the fair, they’d also sold Distant Mist (1998) for $585,000, a pale, large, and lovely painting by Pat Steir, the subject of a current show at the New York gallery.