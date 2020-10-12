What Sold at Frieze London and Frieze Masters Online

“Initially a lot of galleries were using their booths at online fairs the same way they would at a real fair, and now they’re adapting and seeing this is actually a different way of showing art,” said Victoria Siddall, the global director of Frieze Fairs. “On both the collectors’ side and the gallerists’ side, there’s been enormous progress in people’s openness and their savviness to looking at art and buying art online.”

That savviness is translating to sales for exhibitors, several of whom reported doing as much business virtually this year as they had in years past inside the big tents in Regent’s Park.