What Sold at Frieze London and Frieze Masters Online

Like nearly every corner of the art market, over the past six months, fairs, their participants, and attendees have had to get very comfortable with showing, selling, and buying art online. Improvements to online interfaces implemented by Frieze and its rival fair franchise Art Basel have been accompanied by a growing willingness among collectors to buy art online.
“Before the pandemic there was a feeling that there was definitely a price cap on the kind of work that could be sold online, and that just seems to have gone out of the window—this is how we’re going to sell work, so we’re going to figure it out,” said fair director Siddall.