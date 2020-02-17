What Sold at Frieze Los Angeles

Throughout the fair, galleries from across the city, the country, and the world found success with a huge range of work, from paintings and photography to ceramic, bronze, and installation pieces. Some works—like a
painting of a tropical-looking tree in the David Zwirner booth, or a piece by the collective
on view in Kukje Gallery’s booth that featured the phrase “The Show Must Go On” in bright blue letters—seemed laser-targeted to appeal to L.A. sensibilities. Kukje Gallery sold multiple editions of the Superflex piece; Zwirner sold the Ancart painting for $200,000. But the local collector base’s tastes proved eclectic, original, and unpredictable.
“The presentations at the fair have really challenged the notion that there’s some very specific style of Angeleno art,” said Nichole Caruso, a director at Alexander Gray Associates
, whose booth was anchored with a major installation by the Cuban artist
.
For Korek, Frieze Los Angeles’s ability to bring together art-curious celebrities, mega-collectors, museum curators, local artists, and regular Angelenos is a testament to the L.A. art scene’s current momentum.
“I’ve spent a lot of my career trying to get certain people to come visit L.A. museums,” she said, “and some of the folks who never returned those calls are turning up for the fair.”
Korek has gotten Frieze L.A. off the ground and on a path to success in just two years, convincing power players to turn up to support L.A. galleries and artists. Whoever steps into her role for the third edition will have strong momentum to build upon. As recent box office trends have shown
, Hollywood loves a good franchise.