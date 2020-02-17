What Sold at Frieze Los Angeles

The second edition of Frieze Los Angeles was a rare sequel that surpassed the original. By the time the credits rolled on Frieze L.A.’s sophomore outing at Paramount Pictures Studios on Sunday evening, an impressive coterie of Hollywood royalty and West Coast mega-collectors had passed through its booths and studio backlot installations. More importantly, galleries of every size and place of origin had made sales, with a few of the most high-profile exhibitors selling works for seven-digit prices that would be standouts at any established mega-fair, but are all the more impressive at this upstart outpost of the British-born Frieze franchise.

“Prices have been increasing; we’ve seen multiple sales this year over $1 million, so there’s a sense that the fair has grown,” said Victoria Siddall, global director of Frieze Fairs. “It’s been great hearing from the biggest galleries that they’re making sales, but also from a lot of smaller galleries—like those in the Focus L.A. sector for local galleries under 15 years old—that they’re making a lot of sales or selling out their booths entirely.”

Frieze L.A.’s effect on Los Angeles galleries also extended beyond the fair’s booths. Out in the brick-and-mortar spaces around the city, foot traffic spiked last week from the influx of collectors, curators, dealers, and artists.