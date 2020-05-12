What Sold at Frieze New York Online

Like visitors to the Frieze tent in years past , users of the Frieze Viewing Room website and app can explore the fair in a variety of ways—by fair section, say, or by gallery region. The online fair features more than 200 exhibitors spread across 10 sections, including strong curated and thematic groupings. Diálogos is overseen by leadership from New York’s El Museo del Barrio and is devoted to Latinx artists, while Chicago Tribute is focused on female artists affiliated with the Windy City and curated by DePaul Art Museum director and chief curator Julie Rodrigues Widholm.

“We’re trying to support our community as best we can,” Victoria Siddall, the global director of Frieze Fairs, said during a preview of the fair. “It’s about making sure everybody gets through this time and comes through the other side in decent shape, and that means everyone from galleries and museums to nonprofits and artists.”

Custom features of Frieze New York’s online offering try to recreate something of the intimacy of seeing and buying art in person, including guest books in each virtual “booth” that browsers can sign, and an augmented-reality feature in the app that lets users place two-dimensional works in their own spaces. Another novel feature more akin to the e-commerce experience is the ability to filter artworks by medium and price (and also, less successfully, by artist gender), taking advantage of most participating dealers’ embrace of transparent pricing.