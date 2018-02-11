What Sold at Zona Maco

There’s no question that the hundreds of collectors, dealers, and museum types who descended on Mexico City this week for a trio of art fairs have a terrific time enjoying the city’s world-class museums and restaurants. Whether they, alongside Mexican and regional collectors, can sustain the growth that the country’s art market has experienced in recent years, is up for debate.

ZⓢONAMACO (commonly written as Zona Maco), now in its 15th year, opened Wednesday afternoon with 170 dealers participating from 27 countries. But the atmosphere, even on opening night, was subdued, and many international dealers said sales were slow to nonexistent over the first few days of the fair, although some who had attended the fair in prior years said Mexican collectors tend to close over the weekend. On Thursday at the two satellite fairs, Material and Salón Acme, the enthusiasm and goodwill were palpable, even if sales weren’t necessarily through the roof.

Explanations varied as to why sales were slow at Zona Maco. Some cited politics, with Mexico’s upcoming elections this summer a cause for uncertainty, or the potential renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which could have a significant impact on Mexico’s economic relations with the United States. Others wondered whether the economic aftershocks of last September’s earthquake, which hit Mexico City during Zona Maco’s sister fair, Salón del Anticuario, and led to the cancellation of the city’s gallery weekend, were still being felt. Others said it was simply down to the fact that Mexican collectors like to take their time.

According to dealers, all of the fairs this week appeared to draw a growing number of international collectors, for whom Mexico City is an ever-more-tempting stop on the art circuit, especially in the thick of winter in North America and Europe. (Guadalajara, too, was reportedly bustling with international visitors the weekend before the fairs.) The city, which boasts a number of extraordinary museums and a strong set of galleries, art spaces such as Lulu and Biquini Wax EPS, and working artists, has also become a destination for museum groups.

“This is an opportunity to come down to Mexico City, have great food and drink some tequila, do some studio visits and visit beautiful museums,” said Alex Logsdail, director of Lisson Gallery. “I think it’s kind of a logical escape for a lot of people.”

The gallery sold multiple works from the fair preview, including an Anish Kapoor mirror work that had an asking price of £525,000. In addition to works by recognizable names like Tony Cragg and Daniel Buren, Logsdail brought artists who were new to the Mexican market, such as Laure Prouvost, Stanley Whitney, and Leon Polk Smith. He noted that the fair serves an important role for them in maintaining long-term relationships with collectors the gallery works with here, even though, he said, “they may or may not buy at the fair.”