Sonia Gomes Crafts Bold Textile Works from Strangers’ Treasures

The sculptor’s heritage threads through her artworks—the influence of Brazilian dance can be seen in the energy of her forms, as well as the allusion to sacred, spiritual objects used in Brazilian African rites performed by her grandmother, who was a shaman, according to Pace.

Gomes grew up in the former textile town of Caetanópolis, and her practice with secondhand fabrics was foretold in clothes she remixed and the jewelry she fashioned while she was coming of age. Breathing new life into used items has always been central to her creative endeavors and speaks both to her background and to issues of sustainability more broadly.

“Brazilian people are very used to working with what they already have,” she said. “I work with what I have and with things that arrive to me. I feel there is an ancestral heritage behind what I do and that my work touches on elements of our African heritage as Brazilians.”