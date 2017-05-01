Most people come to graveyards to bury the dead. But on a recent Saturday, several hundred people arrived at South Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery with an unusual goal: to inter their deepest, darkest secrets.

It’s noon and the sun shines through trees heavy with cherry blossoms onto 100-year-old headstones. Visitors make their way through the hilly landscape, with its imposing mausoleums. Green-Wood houses the graves of wunderkind painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, and infamous mobster Joe Gallo. But the site they're headed toward is different. Here, two wooden chairs are set up on the grass. One is occupied by a woman wearing a checkered dress, large tinted glasses, and a small smile. The other is empty, and waiting.

The woman is Sophie Calle, the 63-year-old French artist known for conceptual projects that plumb the depths of human relationships, fears, and desires. Her previous work has taken various forms: following strangers; dissecting found diaries; and asking women she doesn’t know to respond to a break-up letter from the artist’s former partner. At the cemetery, Calle is orchestrating a powerful ritual that addresses many of the themes that have long occupied her. The project, commissioned by Creative Time and titled “Here Lie the Secrets of The Visitors of Green-Wood Cemetery,” is part performance, part sculpture, and part confessional for those who participate.