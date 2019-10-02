“As the longest standing gallery committed to critical contemporary work in South Africa, Goodman’s impact on the local art scene is undeniable,” Goliath said. “There is a tendency in this country to subsume the accomplishments of black and brown artists within institutionalized, often romanticized narratives of white enablement—be it those of galleries or art centers. Goodman’s impact cannot be spoken of outside of some acknowledgement of the ambition, talent, and political negotiations of the artists associated with it.”
Goliath’s long-term performance project Elegy (2015–present), which deals with rape culture in South Africa, has been shown to audiences around the world. “This is important as a way of drawing people into a situation which, though ostensibly ‘distant,’ has a social and political bearing on them, and relates to patriarchal and systemic violence more globally,” the artist said.