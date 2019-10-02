“We are excited to give a platform to so many talented new voices who have not shown in London and are leading the charge in confronting experiences that are too often marginalized,” Stella-Sawicka said.

It’s an interesting time for a move to the U.K. capital, on the eve of Brexit and amid a politically chaotic time. But Goodman Gallery is used to challenges. Since its inception, the gallery has taken risks that are unusual for a commercial space. It was one of very few galleries to represent and exhibit black artists at a time when South Africa’s art spaces were strictly segregated.



