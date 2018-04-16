SP-Arte Dealers Leave Politics at the Door during Turbulent Week in Brazil

The turmoil that has been a constant feature of Brazilian politics in the last four years has prompted robust reactions from the country’s artists—much of it on display at galleries around São Paulo, the country’s commercial capital. But political work was scarce inside the gates of the Oscar Niemeyer-designed Bienal Pavilion, where the 14th edition of SP-Arte ran from April 12th to the 15th.

The commercial context seemed to have a dampening effect on the political discourse so prevalent in the art shown at gallery and nonprofit spaces over the past week, which was São Paulo’s Art Week; even verbal conversation about the recent arrest and sentencing of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was muted (although Julia Brito, daughter of veteran Brazilian gallerist Luciana Brito, noted Brazilian financial markets had risen in response to Lula’s arrest). Instead, dealers brought works by international stars such as Damien Hirst, Yayoi Kusama, Dan Flavin, and Olafur Eliasson from abroad, lured by Brazil’s deep-pocketed, intellectually curious collectors. Overall, the fair featured a considerable amount of painting and sculpture from many recognizable names, with a particular emphasis on Brazilian Constructivism, abstraction, and concrete art.

The fair was mostly populated by domestic galleries; 97 out its 132 were from Brazil. But this year also saw the appearance of David Zwirner, White Cube, Neugerriemschneider, and the return of New York dealer Marian Goodman. A few new galleries joined, among them Buenos Aires’s Barro, Madrid’s Cayón, and Santiago’s Isabel Aninat. Two recently added sectors, Repertorio (which focuses on works from the 1980s) and Design, both returned after successful launches last year. Design was expanded from 25 to 33 booths this year and included independent contemporary designers from Brazil, such as Alva Design, Humberto da Mata, Estúdio Rain, and Ana Neute por Itens, among others.