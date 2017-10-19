How Spain’s Kings Hid Thousands of Nude Paintings from the Catholic Church

By the mid-17th century, a clear religious and legal consensus had emerged in Spain. Nude paintings—particularly featuring women—were not only morally suspect, but dangerous.

Earlier, in December 1563, the Catholic clergymen who had gathered for the Council of Trent decreed that “all lasciviousness [in church artwork] shall be avoided in such ways that figures shall not be painted or adorned with a beauty exciting lust.” Even Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco of the Last Judgment fell afoul of the church, prompting some contemporary Spaniards to declare that paintings of the nude were “inventions of the devil,” could make the onlooker a “slave to lust,” and that “the finest paintings are the greatest threat: burn the best of them.” In 1640, the Spanish court went so far as to declare the creation, importation, and possession of nude paintings illegal—thereby cementing the most repressive, anti-nude legal regime in all of Europe.

And yet, collections of the nude not only continued in Spain, but flourished. Under the tutelage of Philip II and Philip IV, the Spanish Habsburgs would come to possess the largest collection of nude paintings in Western art. “This paradox,” said Miguel Falomir Faus, director of the Museo Nacional del Prado, “is that this impressive collection of erotic paintings was not in the very liberal Amsterdam, or in Florence, but in Madrid, and the owners of this collection were the most Catholic kings in the world.”