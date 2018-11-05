The Stark Beauty of Desert Architecture

“In the desert, you go from your front door to a world where vistas stretch out almost indefinitely, and your eye can focus on anything from your immediate surrounds to objects 50 miles away,” architects Monica Oller and Tom Pejic described via email. “It’s a very vertiginous feeling—pleasant and invigorating, and frightening at the same time.” Their goal was to create a home that could complement the arid, empty surroundings, to “make the structure seem rooted in its place and not a foreign box dropped into the landscape.”

In the case of Encuentro Guadalupe (2013), a hotel in Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe, the architects of Gracia Studio seem to have leaned into the idea of “boxes dropped into the landscape.” Twenty-two units dot a sloping hillside, sporting modest, platform-style porches from which to read, sip wine, or loudly hail your neighbor. Each is supported by metal stilts that raise them off the ground.

“The main challenge was to design in a way that wouldn’t interfere with the endemic species and fauna of the site,” said Gracia Studio’s Jorge Gracia. The units themselves, he said, were prefabricated, having been partially assembled in an off-site factory before being shipped to the property. Steel—including Corten Steel, which develops a unique texture when exposed to the elements—figured heavily in their design, a preemptive protection against “the constant desert wildfires that hit the area every year.”