How to Get Started Drawing with Charcoal

Maletz notes that many new students struggle with getting the subtle gradations that charcoal is prime for creating. Sometimes, while drawing draped fabric or creased skin, their work will resemble a melange of isolated shapes, like camouflage, with “clumps of different values” rather than one cohesive form. In addition to learning how to get a handle on blending with charcoal (which can be done with the help of tools, mentioned below), it’s helpful to take a step back from your work every so often.

Considering the material’s fine, powdery nature, you may find yourself keeping your face close to the page. Doing this, however, can make it hard to see whether your details come together cohesively.

“Seeing [your work] from far away allows you to see the big picture,” Maletz offers. “When you’re right up on something, you can see the details, which are wonderful, but that’s not really important until the very end of the drawing.” She tells her students to step far away from their drawings every two to five minutes, hanging them against a wall or propping them up on an easel. This is especially important in classes where students draw on a flat desk, as angles and proportions can easily be distorted.

Although stepping back so frequently may seem cumbersome at first, getting this distance from your work will allow you to identify flaws very quickly, and give you the time and space to make edits early on.



