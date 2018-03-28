Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.

You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

Nearly three months into 2018, several major milestones of the art market calendar have already come and gone—including the London auctions and the release of the The Art Market | 2018 report earlier this month. Meanwhile, in China, Art Basel in Hong Kong kicked off this week. On this episode, our editors sit down to talk about what early art market signals this year are telling us about the health of the trade and what it could all mean for the future of the industry.