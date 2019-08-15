The Staying Power of the Smiley Face

Given its uncurtailed proliferation, will the smiley ever lose its value as a signifier? If it can mean everything, then, surely, it will mean nothing. Danesi, however, seemed unconcerned by this existential threat to the happy symbol. The more meaning we apply to it, he suggested, the more staying power it will have—even if we don’t always know what to make of it. Or, even simpler: The smiley will persist because it’s cute. Maybe, Danesi said with a laugh, he’ll go find a smiley t-shirt to wear himself, “so that I can bring sunshine into people’s lives.” Ironic or not, that may be reason enough to smile.