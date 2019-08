The Staying Power of the Smiley Face

The yellow smiley icon was born in 1963 in Worcester, Massachusetts, when the graphic designer Harvey Ball was approached by State Mutual Life Assurance Company to create a morale booster for employees. As the story goes, it only took ten minutes for Ball to create an icon that would knit itself so firmly in the fabric of American culture that we’d be compelled to file lawsuits and contemplate it for decades to come. He was paid a whopping $45 for his work.

For such an enduring image, the logic behind it is almost laughably simple. Ball is often quoted as saying to the Associated Press, “I made a circle with a smile for a mouth on yellow paper, because it was sunshiny and bright.” The company produced thousands of buttons and signs, setting the stage for Hallmark reps Bernard and Murray Spain to swoop in in the early 1970s and copyright the design with the slogan “Have a Happy Day.” Just one year later, the French journalist Franklin Loufrani launched the Smiley Company, which grew into a global licensing giant.