Stephen Shore on Why Young Photographers Need to Start with Film

You might have a certain image of the generation of artists who reshaped contemporary photography from the 1970s onward. Namely, a dig-your-heels-in reliance on the foundations of craft: things like analog film, hours spent in the darkroom huddled over chemical developing baths, and a cantankerous attitude toward the young people ruining the field with Photoshop and smartphones.

Stephen Shore is happy to disrupt those preconceived notions. Across his six-decade career—which is celebrated in a retrospective opening at the Museum of Modern Art on November 19th—he has made subtly revolutionary pictures of people, food, buildings, and landscapes, primarily working with a mix of 35mm and 8x10 film, among other analog formats. So it might be surprising to learn that, for the most part, he’s spent the last three years shooting the world solely with his iPhone, and avidly using Instagram as a sort of one-man exhibition platform.

Indeed, Shore is something of a paradox: A back-in-the-day pioneer who doesn’t bother much with film anymore, but strongly thinks that younger photographers need to pay their dues in the darkroom.