Stephen Shore’s Unorthodox Photography Teaches Us to Celebrate the Everyday

Eggleston rejected the term “snapshot” to describe his work, but Shore acknowledged it as a significant visual trait. “They were made to look like snapshots formally, but not in terms of the subject matter,” he told The Guardian, noting that people did not tend to photograph their dinners or hotel bathrooms in 2005.

That has changed as Instagram has re-shaped what is considered photographable, and Shore has embraced the platform, treating it like its own formal creative exercise. At his MoMA retrospective, visitors could scroll through his account on iPads, reinforcing his long-held belief that all types of images are valid art forms.



