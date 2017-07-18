In 1947, four legendary photographers—Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger, and David “Chim” Seymour—founded Magnum Photos.

In the 70 years since, the cooperative agency has been responsible for some of the world’s most iconic images, from the heroic “Tank Man” of Tiananmen Square to the piercing “Afghan Girl” that graced the cover of National Geographic and forever endures as a symbol of both war and hope. The agency’s seemingly omnipresent members have provided groundbreaking photojournalism covering everything from the Loyalist Militias of the Spanish Civil War to the scattering of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes on the River Ganges.

To celebrate the rich legacy forged by Magnum photographers, two New York shows—“Magnum Manifesto”at the ICP Museum and NeueHouse’s “Magnum Photos: 70 at 70”—are exhibiting selections from the agency’s collection. Pulled from decades of monumental photography spanning more than 200,000 images, here are 10 of the most iconic photographs by Magnum photographers.







