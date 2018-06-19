The Stories behind 7 Objects That Made up Frida Kahlo’s Iconic Look

Frida Kahlo with Olmec figurine, 1939. Photo by Nikolas Muray. © Nikolas Muray Photo Archives. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.
Resplandor
Frida Kahlo’s resplandor. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.
Frida Kahlo, Self-Portrait, 1948. © 2017 Banco de México, Fiduciary of the Trust of the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.
Plaster corset
Prosthetic leg with leather boot
Frida Kahlo, The Love Embrace of the Universe, the Earth (Mexico), Me, Diego, and Señor Xolotl, 1949. © 2017 Banco de México, Fiduciary of the Trust of the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.
Huipil
Pre-Columbian jade beads
Revlon compact and powderpuff with blusher, Revlon lipstick, emery boards, and eyebrow pencil
Revlon compact and powderpuff with blusher in “Clear Red” and Revlon lipstick in “Everything’s Rosy”; emery boards and eyebrow pencil in “Ebony,” before 1954. © Diego Riviera and Frida Kahlo Archives. Photo by Javier Hinojosa. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.
Ex-votos
Ex-votos in Casa Azul. Courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up,” 16 June – 14 November 2018. Sponsored by Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.