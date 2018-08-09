Jon Rafman for Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Sticky Drama” (2015)
David LaChapelle for Blink-182’s “Feeling This” (2003)
Marco Brambilla for Kanye West’s “Power” (2010)
Alex Da Corte for St. Vincent’s “New York” (2017)
Ryan McGinley for Sigur Rós’s “Varúð” (2012)
Damien Hirst for Blur’s “Country House” (1995)
Pipilotti Rist’s “I’m a Victim of This Song” (1995)
Robert Longo for Megadeth’s “Peace Sells” (1986)
Tony Oursler for David Bowie’s “Where Are We Now?” (2013)
Harmony Korine for Sonic Youth’s “Sunday” (1998)
Ebony Hoorn for Lost Under Heaven’s “Bunny’s Blues” (2018)
Jimmy Joe Roche for Dan Deacon’s “The Crystal Cat” (2007)
Allison Schulnik for Grizzly Bear’s “Ready, Able” (2009)
Wolfgang Tillmans for Powell’s “Freezer” (2017)
Kara Walker and Ari Marcopoulos for Santigold’s “Banshee” (2016)
