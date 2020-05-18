These Streaming Platforms for Art Are Creating New Commercial and Conceptual Possibilities

Some organizations have turned to streaming as a way to better integrate digital and video art with the art market. David Gryn, founder of digital art site Daata, felt the need for a new model of art consumption and collection long before he started the company in 2015. “The digital art world to date is still centered around showing still images of paintings (or similar [artworks]) online and trying to emulate gallery/museum experiences and not create new ones,” Gryn wrote over email. “We launched Daata to suggest a model that could galvanize marketplace interest through the potential of download sales after watching the artworks online via streaming.”

In other words, Gryn aimed to create a framework for digital art collecting that is more in line with the way people are used to consuming other media in their lives, where paid subscription takes precedence over individual purchase. Much of Daata’s traffic falls into three main segments: editions, streaming, and TV, all of which feature original work the company commissions. Editions is the segment most similar to the traditional art market model, where video and digital works are available for purchase for roughly $400 and up. But for a monthly subscription fee starting at $10, users can stream artworks and watch curated playlists, as well as curate their own. Also included in the subscription is the TV segment, wherein pieces play on a continuous premade stream that resembles, well, television.