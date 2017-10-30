Street Photography’s Bible Was Just Updated for the First Time in 20 Years

In 1994, legendary street photographer Joel Meyerowitz and photo historian Colin Westerbeck co-authored a street photography tome, Bystander, which has since become an unofficial bible of the genre. This November, the pair release a fully revised edition that takes into account significant updates to the story of street photography.

In the 23 years since their book was first published, they note in a new introduction, “photography has been transformed more profoundly than in any other quarter-century in history.” Indeed, this type of work has consistently evolved and remained relevant through decades of technological advancement, changes in stylistic approaches, and the constant state of flux that urban streetscapes find themselves in.

Street photography’s role in the past century is closely linked to photography’s emergence as a serious art form, one that curators are willing to showcase in museums and galleries. As Westerbeck tells me, a lot of this can be credited to a single man: John Szarkowski, the Director of Photography at the Museum of Modern Art from 1962 to 1991.

During his tenure, Szarkowski organized over a dozen exhibitions focusing exclusively on photography, though one in particular made the largest mark on the medium. For “New Documents” in 1967, Szarkowski presented works by Diane Arbus, Lee Friedlander, and Garry Winogrand, all of whom were street photographers who would later be considered some of the most influential figures in the history of the genre. (Meyerowitz was not included, though he was actively shooting photographs in the late ’60s.)