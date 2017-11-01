Striking Polaroids Capture the Colombia Popular Media Doesn’t Let You See

More often than not, Western images of Colombia tell the story of a country ravaged by war, violence, and drug trafficking—from the tremendously popular Netflix drama Narcos, chronicling the cocaine trade and the rise of the Medellín Cartel, to news stories documenting a cycle of bloodshed with many civilian casualties. But despite recently signed—and strengthened—peace accords, this darker narrative hasn’t changed.

Photographer Matthew James O’Brien is seeking to challenge these perceptions. From 2003 to 2013, the San Francisco-based photographer traveled across Colombia, Polaroid camera in hand, to capture the nation’s humanity and the lesser-known beauty of its landscape. Next week, his soulful depictions of the South American country—from the remote village of Acandi to the Caribbean island of San Andrés—debut in New York at the Consulate General of Colombia.

“When I first went,” O’Brien tells me, “people would say, you’re going to Colombia?” At the time, the country was in the throes of a half-century-long civil war and widely considered to be unsafe for foreigners because of kidnappings. But O’Brien stayed the course. Though he’d initially made the journey to photograph the country’s national beauty pageant, he was struck by the warmth of the locals and became inspired to portray their stories—and an alternative vision of Colombia.