A stone’s throw from Daniel Katz’s booth, a striking and seemingly unplanned social media moment was taking place during the fair’s opening weekend, with dozens of attendees taking their photographs between two floating angels. These angels, or putti
, by 18th-century German
artist
, were on offer for €350,000 ($400,000) from Starnberg-based gallery Julius Böhler. Gallery representative Julia Scheid asserted the angels had not been placed strategically to facilitate selfies.
Down the aisle from the Böhler booth,Galerie Talabardon & Gautier attracted rapt attention with its juxtaposition of Ernest Quost’s painting Landscape with Female Bathers (ca. 1890), priced at €78,000 ($88,500), and Prosper d’Épinay’s sculpture bust Françoise de la Rochefoucauld, wife of Claude d’Épinay (ca. 1880), offered for €85,000 ($96,500). Sadly, according to gallery assistant Marie-Elise Dupuis, the painting has been sold separately from the bust. Together, the two pieces created an effect similar to Isaac Oliver’s famous Jacobean portrait Sir Edward Herbert, later 1st Lord Herbert of Cherbury (1581/2–1648) (ca. 1613–14).