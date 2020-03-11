A large gathering of demographically older buyers and sellers, like those who usually attend TEFAF Maastricht, had been a source of concern from the get-go. Nina Hartmann, chief marketing officer at TEFAF, told Artsy how cautious the fair was being from the outset: “I’m in a WhatsApp group chat with the mayor of Maastricht and we’re being very vigilant…we’re evaluating the situation daily.”

Despite the worsening global health crisis, the mood during the fair’s opening days was one of a concerted focus on the task at hand. “I don’t know anyone who isn’t pleased to be here. I know I am,” said Stephen Ongpin, whose namesake London gallery showed at the fair.