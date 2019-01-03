How Studying Your Dreams Can Help Your Art Practice

There’s little question of the ripe connection between artistic output and dreams. But how does one go about using these sleep-induced visions to fuel creativity, let alone remembering them after waking?

Dalí offered his own, typically eccentric, answers to these questions in 1948 when he published his famed guide to artmaking, 50 Secrets of Magic Craftsmanship . In an early chapter dubbed “The Secret of the ‘Slumber with a Key,’” he prescribed a special brand of very short nap (“less than a minute”) to fruitfully access the dreamworld.

The trick to this siesta, he explained, is to hold a heavy key; it will tumble from your hand just after you fall asleep, awakening you in a moment when your dreams are still vibrant. In this way, the visions that materialized in sleep remain easily recordable and translatable into authentic, raw, original artwork. “What you prevent yourself from doing and force yourself not to do, the dream will do with all the lucidity of desire and without any of the blindness,” the artist explained.

Other instructions Dalí doles out for vivid dreaming include swathing your pillow with fragrances that “evoke concrete periods of your adolescence”; playing melodies “associated with a memory...quietly while you sleep”; or casting a “very intense light on our pupils” to induce more colorful dreams.

He even recommends a dream-inducing meal of “three dozen sea urchins, gathered on one of the last two days that precede the full moon.”