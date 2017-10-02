SUPERFLEX’s Swinging Playground at the Tate Is More Than Just Entertainment

SUPERFLEX was founded in 1993, and the group is a child of the 1990s in more than one way. Their work is emblematic of the Relational Aesthetics theorized by Nicolas Bourriaud in 1998. It also shows signs of influence from Piratbyrån, a Swedish think-tank-type organization that, as the Internet expanded, championed open-source culture and fought against copyright infringement laws (some of its members went on to found the torrent search engine The Pirate Bay in 2003). SUPERFLEX’s motto is “if value then copy” and, to this day, their artworks are designated as tools, meant to be appropriated, used, and transformed by others. One Two Three Swing! has been conceived as an test, and the group hopes that if it’s considered successful, its modular architecture could be replicated elsewhere.

It’s easy to be cynical about artists hoping for interaction in the context of a high-profile exhibition. (Installations in which a bunch of chairs are meant to foster local community-building have become a biennial cliché.) But one can safely bet that SUPERFLEX’s swings will be thoroughly used wherever they pop up; it’s possible some of these impromptu riders won’t know they’re sitting on an art installation, but they might get that doing it in threes is faster and all around more fun than doing it alone. And in these days of creeping isolationism, that’s a vital point.

When Carsten Höller opened his Turbine Hall installation featuring metal slides back in 2006, the show triggered endless debates around art as entertainment. How should we react to Höller’s kid-friendly slides—or to a piece like Ann Hamilton’s 2012 installation at the Park Avenue Armory, which also involved swings? The idea that an artwork could be both a valid aesthetic proposition and fun clearly remains challenging for many. I asked Christiansen if he thought One Two Three Swing! would be seen as a populist crowd pleaser, but he dismissed the idea as “ridiculous thinking.” The key, he says, is for people to engage with the work. “We use humor and play because it can often challenge the social structures that you are part of.”