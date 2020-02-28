Swift Sales and Standout Booths by Female Artists Kick-Start ADAA Art Show

Ramiro Gomez David Hockney That’s not to say the evening didn’t have its standouts drawing swarms of art lovers, though. The knockout booth of the evening seemed to be P.P.O.W ’s solo presentation of works by. The Mexican-American artist is known for his interest in bringing to light unseen and erased labor; his most famous piece is his riff onA Bigger Splash (1967), titled No Splash (2013), which shows the working-class people who clean the pools of the Los Angeles elite.

For the ADAA presentation, Gomez—who once worked as a domestic worker in Los Angeles—created cardboard cutouts of the fabricators and carpenters of the Park Avenue Armory’s booths hammering, sweeping, and literally holding up bits of exposed wall. “As an artist showing in art fairs now, the first thing I want to come to terms with is the setup, and what people don’t see,” Gomez explained. “These are based on four people that work here [at the Park Avenue Armory].…Yesterday having these set up, I got to see workers here come by the booth and recognize their coworkers and then engage with the work.”

The 2020 edition of the ADAA Art Show continues through March 1st.