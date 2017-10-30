If you’re left-handed, you may rightly feel that the Western world is stacked against you. From the ancient Greeks to contemporary product designers, the right side has long been associated with righteousness, while the left represents all that is gauche (French for left, English for crude).

“Left-handers have always been in the minority, and as we all know, minorities tend to get marginalized and victimized,” explains art historian James Hall, author of the 2008 book The Sinister Side: How Left-Right Symbolism Shaped Western Art. (Lefties, researchers have found, make up roughly 10 percent of the world’s population.)

The victimization of the left is prevalent across Romance languages, beginning with the Latin words for left and right—sinister and dexter, respectively. The left side is considered debased, ‘out of left field,’ the source of left-handed compliments; the right is dexterous, ‘right on,’ and does the ‘right thing.’

These conventions extend to Western art, with compositions historically structured to show positive attributes on the sitter’s right and negative ones on their left. Since these sitters—usually gods, saints, and royalty—were considered more important than the viewers, the division of right and left is traditionally from their perspective. An early example is the ancient Roman sculpture Laocoön and His Sons (c. 40–30 BC). Laocoön, a Trojan who cautioned against bringing the wooden horse into the city of Troy, is depicted battling a swarm of sea snakes. The serpent delivering the sting of death is on Laocoön’s lower left; his upper body strains towards the right, fighting for his life.