What It Takes to Live as an Artist in New York

New York City is mythical, heroic, cinematic, unbeatable, legendary. But it’s also a place where real people have real jobs, and really struggle to pay the rent in a place that is gentrifying at an unnerving rate. Older generations of artists staked out the then-desolate neighborhoods of SoHo in the 1970s, or Williamsburg in the 1990s; they bought cheap real estate or stumbled upon capacious, rent-controlled studios that they enjoy to this day. Those pockets of scrappy, affordable bohemia are now few and far between, even in the outer reaches of the outer boroughs.

At the same time, New York remains one of the undeniable centers of the art world, and proximity to its key players can be vital. Couple that with the ongoing professionalization of the art industry—in which a high-priced MFA degree can be touted as a prerequisite for success—and New York can suddenly seem like a dilemma without any clear answers.

Patti Smith might be fond of telling young people to get the hell out of town and move to Poughkeepsie , yet each year brings a fresh crop of bright-eyed artists eager to beat the odds. (Each year also brings the arrival of new corporate developments, like Amazon’s HQ2, sure to alter the creative fabric of an entire neighborhood , not to mention its availability of affordable apartments and studio spaces.) Rather than idly surmising about the state of the metropolis, we decided to speak with seven creatives, at various stages of their careers, to get a better idea of what life is actually like for artists in New York City, circa 2018.