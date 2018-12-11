What It Takes to Live as an Artist in New York

The artist and experimental musician helping keep Brooklyn’s DIY spirit alive
Dean Cercone’s studio is in the basement of a Bushwick building that doubles as a concert venue.
Dean Cercone spreads his paintings out on the floor of his basement studio—a little extra dirt is part of the process. Photo by Heather Sten for Artsy.
Dean Cercone in the backyard of Bohemian Grove—where he'll also make paintings outdoors, when the weather permits. Photo by Heather Sten for Artsy.
Portraits of Dean Cercone by Heather Sten for Artsy.
“Put on the weird shit, give people some booze, and the money will come.”
Corrections: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Jaimie Warren is an educator at Dia:Beacon and that she held her recent show at American Medium in Brooklyn. She is an educator at Dia: Chelsea, and American Medium is located in Manhattan. Additionally, the non-profit Whoop Dee Doo was misspelled as Whoop De Doo.
The text has been updated to reflect these changes.