What It Takes to Live as an Artist in New York

Things have not always been smooth. The Glove, once in a fairly removed corner of Bushwick, is now surrounded by fancy condos that Cercone said “literally were not there six months ago.” (The building’s new tenants “don’t actually want to live [in Bushwick],” he surmised. “They’re the people that call the cops on us.”) Cercone has recently gotten married, and he’s well aware that long-term conjugal bliss might be incompatible with a raucous building stuffed with artists, some of whom are happily living in closets. And however fun the nightlife industry might be, it has taken its toll. “Having to constantly subject myself to late nights—I’m sure that I’m getting older than someone else my age because of it,” he said. “It’s a psychotic lifestyle.”

Yet he’s still satisfied with his home in what he once saw as a garbage-strewn wasteland whose ramshackleness was a selling point. “I feel like I needed to get backhanded by the universe over and over again, on purpose,” Cercone said, reflecting on his decision to move to New York. While he was in Pittsburgh, he could never imagine his artwork resonating beyond that city’s own bubble. “Whereas New York—if you bust your ass for 10 years, something might happen. As for what that is, I don’t know,” he said. “But something might happen. And you’re doing it in New York! It rolls off the tongue better.”



