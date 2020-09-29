What It Takes to Make Museum Boards More Diverse

“A variety of board members from different socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as racial backgrounds, creates a gut check in the boardroom,” said Liam Sweeney, a senior analyst at Ithaka S+R who, in 2018, led the “Art Museum Staff Demographic Survey” in collaboration with the Mellon Foundation.

Not prioritizing diversity from the top may also mean museums would have a harder time implementing commitments to diversity across the institution, and would fail to support current and prospective employees from diverse backgrounds. There are three facets to museums’ commitments to equity, social justice, and other goals—training, collection, and board and leadership—said Alison Gilchrest, the inaugural director of applied research and outreach at the Institute for the Preservation for Cultural Heritage at Yale University, who has spent nearly two decades leading national and international initiatives to make progress on issues such as diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.

“Institutions started to do a better job at representation on the walls, but that third piece of board leadership, that needle was not moving at all,” she said. “These art museums are really not dealing with racial and social justice until they look at their own leadership.”