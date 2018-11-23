How to Talk to Kids about Art

“There are so many reports about the skills required for jobs of the future, in the age of technology, and there’s not one report where I’ve not heard that creativity is the key skill employers are seeking,” said Andria Zafirakou, a London-based arts and textiles teacher who won the Global Teacher Award in 2018. Creativity should be fostered at home, too, particularly as schools are increasingly pressured to meet curriculum demands, she added.

Given this, the idea of introducing artworks and artists to kids raises a few questions. What types of art should you show them? How do you keep them engaged? What about artworks that seem inappropriate—should you avoid them? Where do you even begin? To help, we spoke with artists, educators, and other arts professionals to put forth strategies for talking to kids about art.

We share their advice below, which can apply while seeing art a museum or gallery; looking at artworks online or in a book; sitting with your child as they make art at home; or taking note of photographs or illustrations you see in everyday life.



