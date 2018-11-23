How to Talk to Kids about Art

Bob and Roberta Smith, Art Makes Children Powerful, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and von Bartha.
Ask what they see
Photo by Elan Ferguson. Courtesy of the Studio Museum.
Don’t dumb it down
Illustration from Oliver Jeffers’s picture book Here We Are (2017). Courtesy of Penguin Random House.
EJ Hill, A Monumental Offering of Potential Energy (installation view), 2016. Courtesy the artist. Photo by Adam Reich.
Just because they’re children doesn’t mean you have to strip away the work’s meaning, or try to make it more palatable.
Show them the art they’ll find interesting
Courtesy of the Children’s Museum of the Arts.
Treat kids like artists
Photo by Kara Birnbaum for the Brooklyn Museum. Courtesy of the museum.
Talk about contemporary art
King School Museum of Contemporary Art (KSMoCA) docent gives a tour of Byron Kim’s exhibition, “Sunday Paintings,” at the opening reception. Photo by Anke Schuettler.
Make looking at art feel comfortable
Photo by Kara Birnbaum for the Brooklyn Museum. Courtesy of the museum.
Photo by Valentina Vidusin for the Brooklyn Museum. Courtesy of the museum.
Video header and thumbnail image: Courtesy of Tate Digital, Tate, London 2018.