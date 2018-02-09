Yet until last year, Tarsila had yet to receive a single solo exhibition dedicated to her work in the United States. Now, her defining work of the 1920s is on view at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in “Tarsila Do Amaral: Inventing Modern Art in Brazil,” following a run at the Art Institute of Chicago last year. (The exhibition focuses solely on this short, vital period in the artist’s development, effectively cutting off the last 40 years of her life and career.) “Universally known in Brazil, Tarsila’s work knows no social, political, gender, or racial distinctions,” write exhibition curators Stephanie D’Alessandro and Luis Perez-Oramas in the accompanying catalogue. “Instead, it is a symbol of communal belonging.”

That broad appeal is perhaps best understood through Tarsila’s playful scenes of life in Brazilian favelas and at Carnaval, where stylized figures in vibrant headdresses meander through sun-soaked streets dotted with colorful flags and abundant fruit trees. Other works, such as the wildlife-filled A Cuca (1924), are both fabulously weird and surprisingly contemporary. Tarsila absorbed these scenes during trips she took across the country with her partner, poet Oswald de Andrade, in an effort to break out of her bourgeois São Paulo lifestyle and discover Brazil.

But it’s a trifecta of large-scale paintings from the 1920s that constitute her most groundbreaking works. The first, A Negra (1923), depicts the monumental, voluminous body of a black woman abstracted into a thick tangle of limbs. She has one pendulous breast that hangs over a folded arm and engorged lips placed asymmetrically on her face. She appears against a backdrop of earth- and sky-toned horizontal stripes, intersected by a green diagonal—a stand-in for the waxy leaf of a plant.