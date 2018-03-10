At TEFAF Maastricht, Dealers Close Seven-Figure Sales at a Leisurely Pace

On day one, multiple galleries notched seven figures sales. The London, New York, and Madrid-based Colnaghi sold a Luis de Morales painting, Christ the Man of Sorrows (c. 1520-86), to an American institution for €1.2 million; and Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s 17th-century painting La Dolorosa for an undsiclosed seven-figure sum to a private European collector; they also had two sales in the six-figure range, including a Roman mid-1st-century marble bust of a woman for €700,000.

In the next stand over, Leeds and London-based Tomasso Brothers also had a solid first day with their booth devoted to Rome—complete with faux-mosaic floors and custom lavender fresco-inspired wallpaper. They sold a pair of monumental marble lion sculptures (one lion is depicted attacking a horse, the other a bull) attributed to Giovanni Battista Foggini and his workshop, for €1.75 million. They also sold a large 1783 oil painting by Giovanni Battista Cipriani for around €425,000 in the early hours of the fair.

London’s M&L Fine Art, showing for the first time this year, sold two prominent works from its Arte Povera presentation, including a fine Giorgio Morandi still life for about $1 million. And London’s Daniel Katz Gallery sold several works during the first two days, including a large Renaissance bust sculpture by Stoldo Lorenzi that went in the region of £500,000 and a painting of a Javanese Dancer by Dutch Impressionist Isaac Israels for around €200,000. The gallery noted that more lucrative sales had been closed with institutions, but the details could not be disclosed.

Belgium- and Hong Kong-based Axel Vervoordt Gallery also had a strong showing at the preview, selling eight works from its booth in the Antiques section. A 1977 painting by Korean Dansaekhwa artist Yun Hyong-keun had sold for $500,000 and a Gotthard Graubner painting from the 1960s went for about $200,000, while a selection of ancient Roman and Egyptian objects had sold as well, on the range of €50,000 to €150,000. (The booth’s top-ticket items were still on offer towards the end of the preview, including a Kazuo Shiraga painting priced between $2–3 million and an El Anatsui tapestry priced at $1 million.)

Per usual, a spin through the sprawling fair (I clocked over three miles while reporting one day) is a journey through the history of human creativity: from prehistoric fertility figures to a diamond-encrusted Salvador Dalí-designed ring, from a Renaissance portrait by Artemisia Gentileschi to a contemporary glass sculpture by Roni Horn that literally weighs a ton. Dealers widely reported that the quality of work on offer at this year’s fair met TEFAF’s usual high standards. The quality is matched by the expertise of the collectors who attend, such as those observed discussing the finer points of Tang Dynasty horse sculptures or Roman micro-mosaics.