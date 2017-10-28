At TEFAF New York, Buzz and Sophistication Bring Early Sales

Friday’s preview for the second edition of TEFAF New York Fall fell on a sunny, perfectly crisp autumn day, the kind of weather that draws Upper East Siders out of the house for a stroll in Central Park, or perhaps a quick jaunt over to the Park Avenue Armory to pick up an ancient Greek urn, a Dutch Old Master, a jeweled match holder, or some other precious trinket or objet from the semi-annual New York edition of one of the world’s most prestigious art fairs.

The early hours of the fair were buzzing, if not with sales, certainly with amiable chatter, sightings of celebrities such as Anderson Cooper and Whoopi Goldberg, the clinking of champagne glasses, and the sizzling of freshly fried dumplings. That’s not to say there weren’t sales—here and there were a few red dots indicating a work was sold, but the overall effect was more Japanese flag than Yayoi Kusama infinity net painting.

“I saw some red dots here and there, but it didn’t feel like crazytown by any means,” said Todd Levin, a New York-based art advisor. “It was a quiet opening.”

Still, the reliable crowd of well-heeled, older collectors and the TEFAF brand name drew nearly a hundred dealers, many of them back for the second time (many are also longtime participants in the TEFAF Maastricht fair). And some dealers did start off with a relative bang. At the booth of London’s Charles Ede Limited, which specializes in antiquities from countries around the Mediterranean, several six-figure works sold on Friday afternoon, as well as several less valuable works, mostly to New York-based collectors but also to collectors from farther afield. Martin Clist, the gallery’s managing director, called the afternoon “invigorating,” and said the booth’s location—immediately upon entering the fair—proved to be a blessing.

“This fair has certainly become one of the two most important fairs in the world to us,” Clist said, the other being TEFAF’s flagship fair in Maastricht in March. He said several clients from TEFAF New York Spring, at which his gallery also exhibited this past May, returned for the fall edition.

“Indeed, I have dropped doing any U.K. fair in favor of New York,” he said.