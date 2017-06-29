A new survey of nearly 700 art dealers found a clear majority maintain profitable e-commerce businesses, but a full fifth say they still have no plans to go online.

The findings of the TEFAF Art Market Report: Online Focus, released Thursday, highlight the tension between the promise of reaching a vast global customer base and the challenge of maintaining the relationship-driven sales approach that has dominated the art market for centuries.

Nearly two-thirds of dealers, 64%, said they sell art and antiques online. TEFAF’s report did not specify how dealers broke down along the art versus antiques sectors.

Auction houses have been quicker to move into the online space, the report found, with approximately 8% of art auction sales happening online globally, compared with 4% of art dealers’ $26 billion in global sales.