Terrariums Let Anyone Create a “Perfect World” in Their Own Apartment

The artist Paula Hayes has always been obsessed with the natural world, so it was never a question of if she would incorporate plants into her work, but how. That answer came in 2004. At a show entitled “Forest” at Salon 94 in New York, she introduced the world to the contemporary terrarium: a delicate blown-glass sphere filled with stones, moss, and a few small plants. The art world’s reaction to her work was immediate and enthusiastic. Her terrariums were featured in Wallpaper and T Magazine, and the gallery sold them as fast as she could make them. “I had never had that response to my work,” Hayes recalled recently. “I had never had so many people say, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that.’”

That Hayes would elevate the terrarium to fine art makes sense in light of her upbringing and education. The artist grew up in rural Massachusetts, where she spent the majority of her childhood playing by herself outdoors. When she moved to New York City in the 1980s to attend the Parsons School of Design, she began working as a gardener on the side. “I had to be around plants when I moved to New York City,” she told Artsy. “I’m very sensitive to the environment. It’s a natural connection that I have.”

One of Hayes’s first shows to incorporate living plants, held at AC Project Room in 1997, featured a conceptual piece involving a shelf of potted plants, entitled An Agreement for a Potted Plant as an Artwork. Hayes would only allow the sale of plants to a collector who co-signed a contract promising to keep them alive. “I was sincere, and I crafted it very, very carefully,” she told Artsy. In the contract, there is a clause that addresses what happens if one of the plants dies. “It’s phrased as a ‘perfectly understandable mishap,’ but I wouldn’t say it’s tongue-in-cheek,” she said. “Because it’s really about the idealism to go on in the face of the potential of death.”