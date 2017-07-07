In Thailand, a Buddhist Artist Is Building the Bizarre Temple of His Dreams

Of the more than 30,000 temples in Thailand, the White Temple may be one of the most wondrous, but is certainly the most bizarre.

Located 15 kilometers south of the city of Chiang Rai, the Buddhist temple is the shimmering masterwork of Thai artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, who began building it in 1997. Crafted from plaster, but resembling an otherworldly confection created with royal icing, the White Temple is a work in progress that could take another 50 years to complete.

As it stands today, the centerpiece is the main hall, an ivory-white building embedded with small mirrors—its color, to represent purity and the mirrors, a symbol of Buddha’s shining wisdom. It sits behind a sweeping bridge that’s flanked by two titanic demons that protect the temple’s entrance. Below, hundreds of stucco hands reach up to passersby as they cross; some clutch empty bowls, all are gnarled in agony, as if transported from a Bosch painting. In addition to the ornate ubosot, or main ordination hall, the sanctuary contains a crematorium and a lavish bathroom building covered from floor to ceiling in gold leaf.