10 Artists Who Defined Chinese Contemporary Art

Zhang Peili The godfather of video art in China may be OCAT Shanghai museum director, but its leading proponent right now is Yang Fudong. Whereas Zhang’s early, career-making videos document difficult, arduous performances—painstakingly re-gluing a shattered mirror, for instance—Yang’s sumptuous multi-channel works are light on narrative but look cinematic, shot with a large crew and with careful attention paid to sets, wardrobe, and styling.

Lately, Yang’s aesthetic has lingered in Shanghai’s belle époque era, an international, hedonistic jazz age that preceded the Communist Revolution. Earlier works present a more minimal aesthetic. The five-part series “Seven Intellectuals in a Bamboo Forest” (2003–07), shot in black-and-white 35mm film, references the legendary Seven Sages, a group of Daoist intellectuals from the 3rd century, as commentary on the new generation’s struggles to define their roles in modern China.

Yang is also known for his still photography, often of the same subjects that appear in his video works. Among his most famous early photographs is the triptych The First Intellectual (2000), which shows a bloody, battered businessman holding a briefcase and, even more ominously, wielding a brick.



